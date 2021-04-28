SharedStake Market Cap Hits $1.43 Million (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for $9.54 or 0.00017624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $204,652.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SharedStake has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00061438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00275009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $573.84 or 0.01059984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.45 or 0.00708295 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,297.72 or 1.00298025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

