Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SHCAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Sharp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.35. Sharp has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

