SHIELD Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 185.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 155.7% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $839,929.78 and $69.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,631.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.62 or 0.05014678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.06 or 0.00468691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.98 or 0.01640023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.73 or 0.00760957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.80 or 0.00524966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00063484 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.54 or 0.00431140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004208 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars.

