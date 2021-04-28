Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 31.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $3.89 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.13 or 0.00014864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00274861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.56 or 0.01028234 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.03 or 0.00716532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,062.70 or 1.00641635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

