Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $104.11.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 2,566,762 shares of company stock valued at $237,413,900 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,831,000 after purchasing an additional 579,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,384,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 661,902 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after purchasing an additional 932,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,059,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,916,000 after purchasing an additional 369,037 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

