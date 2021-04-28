ShipChain Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $380.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00066168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.89 or 0.00865695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00096350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.99 or 0.08218780 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

