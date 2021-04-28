Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 72.4% in April

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.10. 16,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,158. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shiseido will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

