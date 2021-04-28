Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $49.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

