Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.09 and last traded at $34.09. 4,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,173,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

