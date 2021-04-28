Shoals Technologies Group’s (SHLS) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.61. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

