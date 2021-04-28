ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $159.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $164.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $44,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $5,488,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,582,063.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,599,006 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after acquiring an additional 255,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 213,548 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

