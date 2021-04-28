ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.90 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Shares of SWAV traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,136. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.17 and its 200-day moving average is $109.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $5,488,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,582,063.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $7,577,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979,500 shares of company stock worth $120,599,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

