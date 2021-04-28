Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,600.00 at Piper Sandler

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,644.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,352.40.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $119.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,276.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.24, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 12 month low of $595.03 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,142.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,138.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.