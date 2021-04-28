Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 111,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,330,797 shares.The stock last traded at $1,275.00 and had previously closed at $1,156.89.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,343.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 812.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,142.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,138.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Shopify by 14.8% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 82,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 5.0% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Shopify by 13.2% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 15,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC grew its position in Shopify by 38.0% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

