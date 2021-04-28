Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON ABDP opened at GBX 2,260.07 ($29.53) on Wednesday. AB Dynamics has a 52 week low of GBX 1,468 ($19.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £511.27 million and a P/E ratio of 114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,120.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,048.94.

In other AB Dynamics news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total transaction of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

