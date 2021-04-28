Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON BRSD opened at GBX 23.17 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £26.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.79. BrandShield Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
