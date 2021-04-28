Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON BRSD opened at GBX 23.17 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £26.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.79. BrandShield Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

Get BrandShield Systems alerts:

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.