Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Keystone Law Group stock opened at GBX 673.40 ($8.80) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 629.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 544.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £210.60 million and a PE ratio of 56.12. Keystone Law Group has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 680 ($8.88).

About Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

