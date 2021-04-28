Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Keystone Law Group stock opened at GBX 673.40 ($8.80) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 629.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 544.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £210.60 million and a PE ratio of 56.12. Keystone Law Group has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 680 ($8.88).
About Keystone Law Group
Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.