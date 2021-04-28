Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 43.42 ($0.57).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £31.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.73 ($0.60). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.68.

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 329,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 330,720 shares of company stock worth $13,888,993.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.