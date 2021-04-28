Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (LON:FDM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of FDM opened at GBX 1,036 ($13.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 36.86. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 708 ($9.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78).
About FDM Group
