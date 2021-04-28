Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (LON:FDM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of FDM opened at GBX 1,036 ($13.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 36.86. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 708 ($9.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78).

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

