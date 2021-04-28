Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Drops By 78.0%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the March 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRKR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,818. The company has a market cap of $112.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. 36Kr has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $8.50.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

