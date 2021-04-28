Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Drops By 87.5%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY remained flat at $$8.52 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

