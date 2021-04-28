Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Grows By 586.5%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 586.5% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 37,058 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 46.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $279,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock remained flat at $$11.54 on Wednesday. 36,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,919. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

