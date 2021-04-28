Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Drops By 82.9%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DWEQ stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

