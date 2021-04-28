Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Grows By 180.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ DWUS opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $37.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.