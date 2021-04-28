Short Interest in AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Expands By 180.0%

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AEOJF opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. AEON Financial Service has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

AEON Financial Service Company Profile

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

