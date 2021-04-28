Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Drops By 94.2%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the March 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AJINY stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $20.03. 9,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,962. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

