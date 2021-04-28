Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Rises By 276.4%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 276.4% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 206,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 1.30% of Akari Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

AKTX opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

