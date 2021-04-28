Short Interest in Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) Expands By 277.8%

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
OTCMKTS AHAG opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Alpha Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
Alpha Technologies Group Company Profile
