Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Rises By 271.0%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,700 shares, a growth of 271.0% from the March 31st total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Amada has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $10.10.
About Amada
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.