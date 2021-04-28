Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Rises By 271.0%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,700 shares, a growth of 271.0% from the March 31st total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Amada has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

