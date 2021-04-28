Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Drops By 91.7%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the March 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,476. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 210,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.