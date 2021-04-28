Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Expands By 300.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ASM International presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ASMIY opened at $310.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.95 and a 200 day moving average of $232.70. ASM International has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $323.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

