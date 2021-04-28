Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Declines By 69.2%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASOS has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

ASOMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander cut ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

