Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Rises By 432.1%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,900 shares, a growth of 432.1% from the March 31st total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $372.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

