Short Interest in Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Drops By 91.1%

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AXPWQ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 141,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,921. Axion Power International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
Axion Power International Company Profile
