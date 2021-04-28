Short Interest in Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Drops By 91.1%

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AXPWQ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 141,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,921. Axion Power International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Axion Power International Company Profile

Axion Power International, Inc focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

