Short Interest in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Increases By 267.4%

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,571,700 shares, an increase of 267.4% from the March 31st total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTEGF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.49.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.