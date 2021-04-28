Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Expands By 193.3%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BDO Unibank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of BDOUY stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

