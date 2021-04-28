Short Interest in Betawave Co. (OTCMKTS:BWAV) Declines By 97.6%

Betawave Co. (OTCMKTS:BWAV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the March 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BWAV stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,435. Betawave has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Betawave
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Betawave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betawave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.