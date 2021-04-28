Short Interest in Betawave Co. (OTCMKTS:BWAV) Declines By 97.6%

Betawave Co. (OTCMKTS:BWAV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the March 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BWAV stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,435. Betawave has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Betawave

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

