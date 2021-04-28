Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Declines By 94.8%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BETRF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 67,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.80.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

