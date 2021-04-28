Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Declines By 94.8%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BETRF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 67,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.80.
About BetterLife Pharma
