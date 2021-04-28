Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expands By 208.7%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, an increase of 208.7% from the March 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.21. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

