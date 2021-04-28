Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Drops By 79.5%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,463,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.