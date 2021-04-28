Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Drops By 79.5%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,463,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

