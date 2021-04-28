Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Increases By 589.8%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 589.8% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CII traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,774. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $180,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

