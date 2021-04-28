Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Expands By 250.0%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt cut B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

