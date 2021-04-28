Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Expands By 221.5%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 221.5% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS BONXF opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Resources from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.