Short Interest in BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Drops By 74.1%

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the March 31st total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOQI International Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of BOQI International Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIMI opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. BOQI International Medical has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

