Short Interest in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Increases By 207.6%

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 207.6% from the March 31st total of 903,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOWX. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,998,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000.

BowX Acquisition stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. BowX Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

