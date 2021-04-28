Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Rises By 200.0%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Brambles stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

Get Brambles alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.5519 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Brambles’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.