Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Rises By 267.2%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 267.2% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $680.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Library Research Ltd bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at $1,844,000.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.