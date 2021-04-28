Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Rises By 267.2%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 267.2% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:BEDU opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $680.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Library Research Ltd bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at $1,844,000.
About Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.