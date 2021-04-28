Short Interest in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Drops By 65.3%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHSE. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,526,000.

Bull Horn stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. Bull Horn has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

