Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rises By 191.3%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a growth of 191.3% from the March 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAIXY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CaixaBank presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.