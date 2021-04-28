Short Interest in Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Rises By 587.0%

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 587.0% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of CDYCF stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Cardero Resource has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Get Cardero Resource alerts:

Cardero Resource Company Profile

Cardero Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for silver and copper deposits. It holds an interest in the Silver Queen property located in Arizona through staking; and 100% interests in the Zonia copper project located in Arizona, the United States.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cardero Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardero Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.